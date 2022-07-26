Suspect arrested in fatal hit and run crash: Waterbury police

The crash happened last Thursday on East Main Street shortly after 10 p.m.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury man died from his injuries in a hit-and-run crash last week and police announced they have a suspect under arrest.

Daryl Hammond, 59, of Waterbury, was struck at 923 East Main Street on July 21 shortly after 10 p.m. Police found him lying in the street with his bicycle nearby.

Police determined that Hammond was hit by a passing vehicle that then left the scene, leaving him injured in the roadway. Hammond was taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he was originally in critical condition. He died on Saturday.

Investigating officers identified the car that hit Hammond as a blue 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt and driven by J Quan Ballard, 22 of Waterbury.

Ballard was charged with evading responsibility. Since Hammond's death, the crash is being investigated as a fatal hit and run.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

