Waterbury man sentenced to 55 years for 2020 murder

Rachel Lerato Sebetlela was killed at her Waterbury home on July 10, 2020.

WATERBURY, Conn — A Waterbury man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for the murder of a woman in 2020.

Miles Johnson, 24, of Waterbury, was convicted on April 20 of Murder, Burglary in the First Degree, Tampering with Evidence, Conspiracy to Commit Burglary in the First Degree and Conspiracy to Commit Tampering with Evidence in violation of).

On July 13, 2020, officers were called to check a home on Johnson Street for a missing woman, Rachel Lerato Sebetlela. A little over a month later on August 14, police were told by a witness Sebetlela had not called. Officers found out that she had requested a month off from work.

On September 12, the remains of a woman were found at Black Rock Park in Watertown. The remains were identified to be Sebetlela.

Miles Johnson,22, and Casandra Nazario,23, were arrested and charged with the murder of Sebetlela.

Prosecutors said the victim was stabbed multiple times in the torso by the defendant at her Waterbury home on July 10, 2020. A hiker found the victim’s headless body wrapped in blankets and garbage bags at Black Rock State Park in Watertown on September 12, 2020. The victim’s wrists, legs and feet were bound with duct tape.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.