Waterbury mother files police report after further Waterbury bussing issues

The mother's 5-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter were dropped off an hour late more than two blocks from their normal stop.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Another school bus issue in Waterbury has resulted in the filing of a complaint with the Waterbury Police Department.

The corner of West Main and Benham streets in Waterbury is where Melinda Marquez's young kids always get picked up and dropped off by their school bus. But Tuesday afternoon was different.

"I am very frustrated and aggravated and the answers that I'm getting back are not acceptable to me," Marquez exclusively told FOX61.

She received a call Tuesday afternoon at work from her frantic teenage daughter saying her elementary-age siblings hadn't been dropped off by their bus, which was over an hour late.

"This is ridiculous," Marquez said. "Our children are left in their hands, in your care, to get them to and from school in one piece."

To make matters worse, Marquez's 5-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter were dropped off more than two blocks from their normal stop.

"I filed a police report in regard to endangering the welfare of a minor against Durham bus services," she said.

The Waterbury offices of Durham School Services, which provides transportation to Waterbury students, had no comment on Marquez's claim. A spokesperson for Waterbury Public Schools released a statement Thursday.

"In the last few weeks, Waterbury Public Schools was made aware of a few bussing incidents that have impacted both students and families within our district. WPS is working with Durham to rectify these disruptions. Waterbury Public Schools agrees with the community that stronger communication is needed between Durham and its stakeholders who depend on the transportation. We understand the transportation industry is ever-changing and unpredictable but the safety of our students is our top priority."

"The bus company has responded that they are looking into it and that the bus driver of the p.m. route yesterday has been removed from the route," Marquez said. "And that they will look into the cameras to find out what happened."

School sources told FOX61 the bus drop-off was late Tuesday because a child had a medical event on the bus. But the drop-off time and location weren't the only issues.

"They were let off without a parent," Marquez noted.

And she said the bus company's policy states kids between kindergarten and second grade are not permitted to be let off the bus if they are not greeted by a parent or guardian.

"There is no reason why my child should be running up the street crying because they were left off at a wrong stop and had to figure out their way home," the frustrated mother added.

Two weeks ago, a 4-year-old girl was let off of her bus nowhere near her bus stop. At the time, the school system said the bus company encountered a bus routing software issue but had said it had been rectified.

