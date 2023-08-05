Westport crash leaves man from Waterbury dead

The man has been identified as 35-year-old James Brown.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury man has died after a crash in Westport Saturday morning.

Connecticut State Police said a 2007 Honda Odyssey was driving in the center lane of I-95 Northbound, south of Exit 18 and a motorcycle was driving behind the Honda in the lane. The motorcycle collided with the Honda while driving, and the motorcyclist lost control, veering into the median shoulder and colliding with the barrier.

None of the passengers of the Honda were injured.

The motorcyclist was taken by emergency services to Norwalk Hospital and was pronounced dead by hospital personnel.

He has been identified as James Brown, 35, of Waterbury.

This accident remains under investigation.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.