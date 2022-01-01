Georgia man killed during fight in Waterbury apartment: police

Police said a fight broke out at a Waterbury apartment when the Georgia man was severely wounded. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A Georgia man is dead after Waterbury police said he suffered serious injuries during a fight overnight.

Police were called to an apartment on Chase Parkway just after 12:30 a.m. on the report of a "physical disturbance."

When they arrived, they found 56-year-old John Morgan outside of the apartment. He was detained.

Officers went inside and found 46-year-old Franky Hogg Jr. of Waycross, Georgia, unconscious and not breathing. Police said he had several "significant lacerations" to his head.

How was pronounced dead at the scene twenty minutes later.

Investigators spoke with witnesses who were also inside the apartment at the time. According to officials, a fight broke out between Hogg Jr. and Morgan, and Morgan had fatally wounded Hogg Jr.

Morgan was charged with murder and is currently held on a $1 million bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department's detective bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers 203-755 1234.

