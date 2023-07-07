Suspect in Waterbury murder arrested in Puerto Rico

The victim, identified by police as John Rosario, 37, of Waterbury, was pronounced dead after police arrived at the scene.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police have arrested a second suspect in a murder case from March.

On Thursday, Waterbury Police extradited Juan Carlos Lopez-Fontanez, 37, of Waterbury from Puerto Rico. Lopez-Fontanez was charged with Murder, Conspiracy at Murder, Weapons in a Motor Vehicle, Possession of an Assault Weapon, Illegal Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine, Reckless Endangerment 1st, Criminal Possession of a Firearm and Illegal Discharge of A Firearm.

Lopez-Fontanez was held on a $3 million bond pending court arraignment on Friday.

At around 8:47 p.m., on March 19, police responded to a multifamily apartment building on the 300 block of Hill Street on a complaint of a gunshot victim.

At the scene, officers located a man that sustained a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified by police as John Rosario, 37, of Waterbury, was pronounced dead after police arrived at the scene.

In April, police arrested Jose Cintron, 38, of Waterbury and charged him with Murder, Conspiracy at Murder, Weapons in a Motor Vehicle, Possession of an Assault Weapon, Illegal Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine, Reckless Endangerment 1st and Criminal Possession of a Firearm.

Cintron was held by WPD on a $2 million bond.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is requested to contact the WPD Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755- 1234.

