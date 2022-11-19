The Waterbury Patriots need support to turn dreams into a reality

This 11U football team are state and regional champions but are looking for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play at nationals in Florida.

WATERBURY, Conn. — The 11U Waterbury Patriots have won their state and regional championships but now need help to get to their ultimate goal at the national championship in Florida.

The Patriots consist of a group of 23 inner-city kids that are the only team that represents Waterbury.

Mook Zimmerman coaches the Patriots. Zimmerman is a former head coach of the West Virginia Roughriders and led them to two championships. He decided to return to his hometown of Waterbury and took on the duty of coaching them.

Zimmerman said this year wasn't always easy as things started off rocky for the Patriots, but they began heating up at the right time and won four straight games to become eligible for the national championship.

"I challenge my kids to win every quarter at a time, one game at a time and they accepted the challenge, and I'm super proud of them," said Zimmerman.

Now he's focused on raising money to cover expenses for the team to head down to Florida to turn their dreams into reality.

"Hotel fees, travel fees, we gotta stay down there for a certain amount of time and there's no way around it," said Zimmerman. "We just will listen to any kind of support and help or donations from anybody or anywhere."

On Sunday, the team will be holding a fundraiser to help them get to nationals at 2205 Baldwin St. in Waterbury. They're holding a $20 Sunday Dinner from 5-8 p.m., so if you'd like to show your support in person you're more than welcome to attend.

If you'd like to help the Waterbury Patriots make it to nationals you can donate to them on their GoFundMe here, or if easier, you can use Cash App and send Coach Zimmerman your donation to this address: $mookhollywood56.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

