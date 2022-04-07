Waterbury police arrest Pennsylvania man in connection with 2020 murder

Carlos Pagan-Reyes was captured in Pennsylvania

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police have arrested a third person in connection with a 2020 murder on Cherry Street.

Waterbury Police detectives assigned to the U.S. Marshal Task Force extradited Carlos Pagan-Reyes, 36, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania back to Connecticut in connection with the 2020 murder of Eric B. Richard.

Pagan-Reyes was charged with Murder, Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree, Criminal Use of Weapon, Illegal Transfer of Pistol / Revolver, Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, Illegal Possession of Weapon in Motor Vehicle, Illegal Discharge of Firearm, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1st Degree and Criminal Possession of Firearm / Ammunition. Reyes was held on a $2 million bond and arraigned in court Wednesday.

The night of the shooting, November 19, 2020, police said they responded to an address on Cherry Street and found 22-year-old Eric Richard suffering from a deadly gunshot to the chest.

The suspects arrested last May, 39-year-old Pedro Santana and 37-year-old Iris Perez, were found in a Fishkill, New York hotel.

Both suspects have been charged with murder and robbery in the first degree. Police said both Perez and Santana have unrelated outstanding warrants and are being held on a $2 million bond each.

