Waterbury police investigating homicide

Police said the shooting occurred in the area of 234 Circular Avenue. That's where officers found the 26-year-old man.

Example video title will go here for this video

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police are investigating a homicide on Thursday night

Police said at 7:20 p.m., officers responded to the area of 234 Circular Avenue on a report of shots fired incident with a gunshot victim. Officers found a 26-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Waterbury Major Crimes Detectives are investigating the incident.

Police ask that anyone with information, contact the WPD Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.



A FOX61 crew is on scene, and we'll have the lastest on the FOX61 News at 10 and 11 p.m.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.