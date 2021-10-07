Teen shot, injured in Waterbury; police investigating

Police said the teen is recovering in the hospital.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A 14-year-old is recovering in the hospital after he was shot in the back, Waterbury police said.

Officers were called to Angel Drive just before 12:15 a.m. Thursday on a report of shots fired. Before police arrived, they were told that a person inside a home in the area had been shot.

Officers got to the home and found evidence of a shooting in the road, according to officials. Investigators were then told that a 14-year-old had arrived at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound in the back.

Police said the victim was connected to the shooting that happened on Angel Drive.

The teen is listed in stable condition.

Police have not shared what led up to the shooting at this time.

The Waterbury Police Department asks that anyone with further information regarding this incident contact the detective bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

