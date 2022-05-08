Waterbury police investigating homicide

The shooting happened early Sunday morning

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury Police are investigating a homicide that took the life of a 32-year-old man early Sunday morning.

Police said at 1:29 a.m., officers were called to Willow Street on a complaint of shots fired. When they arrived, officers located a man with gunshot wounds and evidence of shots fired. The victim is a 32 year old man from Waterbury

Police said the victim was transported by ambulance to Waterbury Hospital where he died to his injuries.

Police have not released his identity.

The Waterbury Police Department’s Major Crime Detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.