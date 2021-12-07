Waterbury police investigating threat made against Career Academy

Additional officers to be stationed at school Tuesday

WATERBURY, Conn — Waterbury police are investigating at threat made against one of the city's high school on social media Monday night.

FOX61 received screen shots of the threat which the person who posted it said they would be shooting up the school and promising "a long and painful death."

Lt. Ryan Bessette, PIO for the Waterbury Police said in an email, "The Waterbury Police Department is actively investigating a threat that was made on a social media site involving a school identified as 'Career.'"

Bessette went on to say that police are working with the high school's administrators. A notice was sent out to parents about the situation. Bessette said there would be additional officers at the school throughout the day Tuesday.

He said that this is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.

The incident comes one day after a series of threats were made against schools in New Haven, Hamden and Norwich. None of those threats we deemed credible. A student in New Haven was taken into custody for making one of the threats.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

