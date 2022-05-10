Suspect sought in Waterbury mosque break-in

Officials said no items were stolen but the suspect broke several windows.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police are looking for a man they said broke into the Masjid Al-Mustafa mosque last Wednesday.

Officials said the unidentified man forced entry into the building and broke several windows inside the mosque.

No religious items or anything else was taken from the mosque, according to police.

No injuries were also reported.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Waterbury Police Burglary Squad Detectives at (203)574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203)755-1234.

The Waterbury Police Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) is currently investigating an overnight burglary that occurred... Posted by Waterbury Police Department on Monday, May 9, 2022

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.





Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.