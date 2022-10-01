Waterbury Public Schools closed Monday due to staffing shortage

With COVID-19 cases on the rise among students and staff, a petition started by a parent is calling for a remote learning option.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury Public Schools were closed for students Monday because of ongoing staffing shortages.

In a note to parents sent Sunday, Superintendent Dr. Verna Ruffin said that while classes were canceled for students, it was still an in-person workday for staff.

“During this time with staff, we will thoroughly review revised guidance regarding COVID-19 quarantine, review schedule options for the remainder of the week and prepare communication to parents and staff regarding school operations for Tuesday, January 11, 2022 moving forward," Ruffin said.

A notification about the closure was sent Sunday around 5:20 p.m., which left some working parents frustrated.

“One of us had to pick to see who was going to call out of work today. I had to call out Friday because there was no school. He has to call out today, like we both can’t just be like I can’t come in cause there’s no school," said Alexandria Rice, a parent from Waterbury.

Last week, several other districts also had to open on a delay or close because of staffing issues caused by a spike in COVID-19 cases.



“We’re trying to do the very best we can. I think that’s all the planning that goes on over the weekends with superintendent, central office, and certainly principals in trying to realign how they use staff," said Fran Rabinowitz, with the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents.

Meanwhile, more than 9,400 people have signed an online petition calling for a remote learning option as state data shows COVID cases have spiked among students and staff.



“We have a multi-generational home, with everyone from 80 down to 17 and there’s health problems and it’s very nerve wracking," said Mary Rulevich, a parent from Manchester.

Rabinowitz said offering a full remote learning option would take a change in statute from the state legislature or an executive order from the governor.



“It is not up to the individual district unless in very specific circumstances related to special Ed or related to a child being in quarantine for COVID," said Rabinowitz.

Rabinowitz also asserts that schools have been some of the safest places during the pandemic, but some parents do not want to take the risk.



“Now when you see schools closing, it isn’t from in school transmission. I mean there have been some but very little. Most of the transmission is from out of school," said Rabinowitz.



“I know it’s important for kids to be in school, but each parent I think should decide what’s best for their kid," said Chrissy Magnano, a parent from Middletown.

