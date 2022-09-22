Teen charged in school threat case

The threat was called into Waterbury Arts Magnet School Thursday morning.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A teen has been charged with calling in a threat to a Waterbury school Thursday morning.

Police said they received information regarding a threatening message that was provided to a student at Waterbury Arts Magnet School. A shelter in place was initiated and police officers remained present at the school while the incident was investigated.

A 17-year-old juvenile suspect was charged with Threatening 1st Degree and Breach of Peace 2nd Degree. Police said the teen suspect was not a student at WAMS. The shelter in place at the school was lifted. Officers remained at the school following the incident.

The incident is one of a series in the past week. Schools in Waterbury and Windham and Storrs had their school days interrupted by threats.

Schools in Windham had been placed on a police-directed lockdown Wednesday due to a security breach Wednesday morning, according to school officials.

