Suspect in Waterbury crimes flees in SUV, hits 2 cruisers, and utility pole

The woman is in stable condition due to injuries in the crash

MONROE, Connecticut — Waterbury Police said a suspect with multiple warrants is in stable condition after a wild morning that included hitting two police cruisers, and crashing into a utility pole in Monroe.

Police said Hannah Casperson, 25, was arrested Sunday on multiple warrants. Police said additional charges are pending.

According to authorities, Waterbury Police received information around 8:45 a.m. on the location of a Hummer SUV driven by a woman who was wanted in connection with recent crimes.

Officers arrived in the area of Rutledge Street and East Main Street and located the white Hummer with Casperson inside, said police. When they tried to talk to her, they said Casperson hit a police cruiser with the SUV before driving off and striking another police cruiser at Brass Mill Drive and East Main Street before entering onto Interstate 84 westbound.

Police said Casperson lost control of the vehicle and struck a telephone pole in the area of Wheeler Rd and Monroe Turnpike, Route 111, in Monroe, about 25 miles away. Waterbury Police took Casperson into police custody and she was transported by ambulance to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Bridgeport where she is in stable condition and being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

This incident is an active investigation which involves multiple agencies.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.