Waterbury teen drowns after fleeing police arrest, 3 juveniles arrested

Police found the four juveniles in a stolen vehicle near the area of Sage Rd. Two were arrested on site and two fled into a reservoir; one apparently drowned.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A 17-year-old drowned while fleeing police after being discovered in a stolen vehicle with three other juveniles in Waterbury.

Waterbury police said at 12:13 p.m. on Tuesday, an officer was patrolling on Grilleytown Road when the officer saw an abandoned, unoccupied, motor vehicle stolen out of Millertown, NY. Shortly after recovering this stolen vehicle, the officer saw another stolen motor vehicle out of Ridgefield. This vehicle was occupied and parked near Sage Drive.

The officer approached and four occupants immediately fled on foot. The officer was able to take into custody the 14-year-old male that was the driver. Other officers found another 16-year-old male nearby and took him into custody/

The two other occupants fled into a wooded area nearby and were seen by officers entering a reservoir (Lakewood Lake).

Police say a 17-year-old male came out of the reservoir and was taken into custody by officers. The other individual went under the water and could no longer be seen.

Officers entered the water to attempt to find them, assisted by the Waterbury Fire Department, but were unsuccessful.

The Region 5 Dive team responded and recovered the individual from the reservoir, who was then transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital and pronounced dead at 3:16 p.m. This individual was identified as a 17-year-old male.

All of the juveniles in the stolen motor vehicle were from Waterbury. Police say they were known to officers for other previous arrests.

The three surviving juvenile suspects have been charged with Theft of a Stolen Motor Vehicle and Interfering with Police.

Connecticut State Police have taken over the investigation regarding the 17-year-old's death.

