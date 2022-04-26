Waterbury woman dies after being assaulted: Police

Police investigating the incident on Willow Street

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police are investigating after a woman was found assaulted on Willow Street and later died Tuesday.

At 10:19 a.m., police said they were called to a report of an assault in the area of Willow Street at Roseland Avenue. Officers found a woman who had sustained visible injuries. She was later pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel.

Police said this is an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

This is a developing story.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.