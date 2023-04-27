Weapon confiscated from Waterbury high school student

Crosby High School and Wallace Middle School immediately activated a shelter-in-place.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Officials confiscated a weapon from a Crosby High School student, and two schools went into a shelter-in-place for a short period of time on Thursday.

School officials said in a release that a weapon was confiscated from a Crosby student. Crosby High School and Wallace Middle School immediately activated a shelter-in-place.

Officials said that all students and staff were safe and the shelter-in-place was no longer in effect. The Waterbury Police Department responded immediately once the administration was made aware of the weapon and is currently investigating.

Officials said weapons of any kind are not permitted inside any of the Waterbury Public Schools.

