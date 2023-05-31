2 charged after catalytic converter theft at West Haven school leads to police chase

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Two men have been charged after a catalytic converter theft arrest led to a police chase and an officer being assaulted in West Haven on Wednesday afternoon.
Police said at 1:21 p.m. the West Haven High School Resource Officer told officers that a Hyundai Elantra occupied by two men went into the school lot and removed a catalytic converter from a vehicle. The vehicle then fled the school grounds and continued to Main Street where they attempted to remove another catalytic converter but were interrupted by a Detective Sergeant who saw them.
The vehicle then fled and additional units flooded the area. The driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a parked car on First Avenue by Elm Street. Both occupants, later identified as Charlie Martinez-Rojas and Emmanuel Luna exited the vehicle and fled. Luna, still in possession of his Sawzall, attempted to carjack a person driving a tow truck. After his failed attempt he turned and began assaulting an officer who was attempting to place him under arrest.
Martinez-Rojas was located a short time later in a nearby yard.
Once back at Police Headquarters, Luna was charged with:
- Criminal Mischief Second Degree
- Possession of Burglary Tools
- Criminal Attempt/Robbery by Carjacking
- Interfering with an Officer
- Assault on Public Safety Officer
- Strangulation 3rd Degree
Martinez-Rojas was charged with:
- Interfering with an Officer
- Criminal Mischief Second Degree
- Possession of Burglary Tools
- 2 Counts of Evading Responsibility
- Operation of an Motor Vehicle Without Insurance
- Operation of an Motor Vehicle Without an License
- Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle
- Reckless Driving
- Operating an Motor Vehicle on a Sidewalk.
Martinez-Rojas is also currently on federal probation stemming from an attempted murder charge in Puerto Rico.
