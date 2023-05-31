2 charged after catalytic converter theft at West Haven school leads to police chase

Police said the suspect attempted to escape police but crashed into a car. One of the suspects allegedly assaulted an officer when being placed under arrest.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Two men have been charged after a catalytic converter theft arrest led to a police chase and an officer being assaulted in West Haven on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said at 1:21 p.m. the West Haven High School Resource Officer told officers that a Hyundai Elantra occupied by two men went into the school lot and removed a catalytic converter from a vehicle. The vehicle then fled the school grounds and continued to Main Street where they attempted to remove another catalytic converter but were interrupted by a Detective Sergeant who saw them.

The vehicle then fled and additional units flooded the area. The driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a parked car on First Avenue by Elm Street. Both occupants, later identified as Charlie Martinez-Rojas and Emmanuel Luna exited the vehicle and fled. Luna, still in possession of his Sawzall, attempted to carjack a person driving a tow truck. After his failed attempt he turned and began assaulting an officer who was attempting to place him under arrest.

Martinez-Rojas was located a short time later in a nearby yard.

Once back at Police Headquarters, Luna was charged with:

Criminal Mischief Second Degree

Possession of Burglary Tools

Criminal Attempt/Robbery by Carjacking

Interfering with an Officer

Assault on Public Safety Officer

Strangulation 3rd Degree

Martinez-Rojas was charged with:

Interfering with an Officer

Criminal Mischief Second Degree

Possession of Burglary Tools

2 Counts of Evading Responsibility

Operation of an Motor Vehicle Without Insurance

Operation of an Motor Vehicle Without an License

Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Reckless Driving

Operating an Motor Vehicle on a Sidewalk.

Martinez-Rojas is also currently on federal probation stemming from an attempted murder charge in Puerto Rico.

