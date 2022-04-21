Family of Mubarak Soulemane to speak out for the first time since trooper's arrest

Connecticut State Trooper Brian North was charged with manslaughter in the first degree with a firearm in connection to the 2020 shooting of Soulemane

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The family of Mubarak Soulemane is scheduled to speak publicly Thursday at a press conference after a state trooper was charged in connection with Soulemane's death.

Soulemane's family, attorneys Mark Arons and Sanford Rubenstein, alongside Reverend Kevin McCall, will hold the press conference to provide updates on the results of the inspector general report's impact on the case, the family’s emotional state and what this could mean for future cases.

Connecticut State Trooper Brian North was charged on April 19 with manslaughter in the first degree with a firearm in connection to the shooting of Soulemane in West Haven.

North fatally shot Mubarak Soulemane on January 15, 2020, as Soulemane sat in the driver’s seat of a car in West Haven, where a high-speed chase ended and police boxed in the car. Officials say North posted $50,000 bail, was placed on paid administrative leave and his police powers were suspended.

Soulemane’s family, the NAACP and other groups said North, who is white, should not have shot Soulemane, who was Black, because police had him surrounded and he could not get away. Soulemane had a knife, but he was inside the car by himself and police should have attempted to deescalate the situation, they said.

Soulemane was a community college student who had schizophrenia, his family said.

A report released by Inspector General Robert Devlin’s office said the shooting was not justified.

“At the time Trooper North fired his weapon, neither he nor any other person was in imminent danger of serious injury or death from a knife attack at the hands of Soulemane,” the report said. “Further, any belief that persons were in such danger was not reasonable.”

The report also includes a lengthy statement by North on the shooting. He said Soulemane was “holding the knife in an aggressive manner” and appeared to be preparing to attack other officers who were outside the car.

