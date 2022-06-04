1 dead in West Haven house fire

The area of Cynthia Circle has been blocked off as the investigation continues.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — A woman has died after a house caught on fire in West Haven on Wednesday afternoon.

The first 911 call reporting the fire on Cynthia Circle came in at around 2:11 p.m., according to West Haven Police Sergeant Patrick Buturla.

The older woman who died has not been identified at this time. West Haven police, fire department and the state's Fire Marshal's office are investigating her death, Buturla told FOX61. There are no other reports of injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

BREAKING: West Haven Police confirm an older woman is dead after a fire at a home on Cynthia Circle. Police are blocking off the area as they conduct their investigation. I’ll have a live report with the latest details on @FOX61News at 5pm. pic.twitter.com/pC664nneNr — Elisha Machado (@ElishaMachadoTV) April 6, 2022

This is a developing story. FOX61 has a crew on scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

