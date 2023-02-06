Garden project digs deep to help homeless veterans in West Haven

“Homes for the Brave” teams up to create a community garden.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — It’s a backyard makeover for a century-old home in West Haven, a house that shelters homeless veterans.

Bridgeport-based “Homes for the Brave” which provides an array of support services for veterans has teamed up with Tito’s Handmade Vodka on what they call a “Passion Project”.

In this case, Tito’s grant is helping to fund a community garden that now will provide fruits and vegetables for the veterans living in the shelter.

“We will have fresh fruit and vegetables for use in our kitchens and this is just so exciting for us," said Vince Santilli, the CEO of Homes for the Brave.

Friday brought out around ten volunteers who got their hands dirty putting the finishing touches on the community garden which took a month to construct.

After completing work on a flower bed, Rachel Landau, a sales coordinator from Tito’s said, “This is such a happy Friday, the veterans that live here will be able to come out here or look out their windows and enjoy the views.”

For Gulf War Marine veteran John Carroll, the project is much more than just a makeover, it’s a mission. Carroll, now a husband and father, was once a homeless veteran himself.

“I was once in their position and now it’s come full circle for me. To get help and now to be someone helping others -- it’s in my heart," Carroll said.

To learn more about Homes for the Brave click here.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

