Jane Doe in West Haven 1979 cold case identified

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — After 44 years, the West Haven Police Department announced that the skeletal remains of a woman found have been identified.

The woman was found in April 1979 on what was the New Haven Water Company Property off Derby Avenue.

She was known as Jane Doe up until the Police Department, with the help of the public, funded DNA and genealogy testing on the remains by Othram, a private corporation specializing in forensic genetic genealogy.

The remains have been identified as Sarah Tatham Abbott, also known as “Sally” by her family. She was born on August 3, 1940, in Manhattan, New York.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Abbott was 29 years old at the time of her disappearance from New Haven in July 1970.

Investigations on the cause of death of Abbott did not yield any conclusions. The death will remain undetermined following consultation with the State of Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police ask anyone who may have information pertaining to Abbott is asked to contact the West Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 937-3905.

