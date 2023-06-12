Man with postal key arrested for mail theft in West Haven

Unauthorized possession of the postal key alone is a federal crime.

WEST HAVEN, Conn — A New Jersey man was arrested Monday when authorities said he tried to steal from a U.S. Post Office mail box outside the West Haven U.S. Post Office.

Officials said Ixavier Holman, Jr., 31, of Secaucus, New Jersey, was arrested on a federal criminal complaint charging him with mail theft offenses.

According to court documents, at least six times between December 2022 and June 2023, Holman used stolen mail collection box keys to steal mail from blue collection boxes at post offices located at 95 Fountain Street in New Haven and 589 Campbell Avenue in West Haven. Holman was arrested Monday morning after he returned to the West Haven post office and accessed the collection box in an attempt to steal mail.

It is alleged that, at the time of his arrest, Holman possessed two mail collection box keys.

The complaint charges Holman with possession of a postal key, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years; theft of mail, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years; and theft of U.S. Postal Service property, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of three years.

U.S. Attorney Avery stressed that a complaint is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. Charges are only allegations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Holman appeared in New Haven Federal Court and was released on bond.

This investigation is being conducted by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the West Haven and New Haven Police Departments.

Individuals who believe they are a victim of mail theft may file a complaint by calling 877-876-2455 or by visiting https://www.uspis.gov/report.

