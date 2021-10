Special election date set following West Haven representative's resignation amid fraud charges

Rep. DiMassa resigned Monday following a federal complaint, alleging he sole over $636,000 in COVID-19 relief money.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — A date for a special election to replace State Rep. Michael DiMassa (D) in New Haven, West Haven has been set by Gov. Ned Lamont.

DiMassa officially resigned his office Monday following allegations that he stole more than $636,000 in COVID-19 relief funds from West Haven.

The special election will be held on December 14.

“The allegations against Mike DiMassa are serious and very troubling. If the allegations are true, he has not only broken the law but also betrayed the public trust. He had no choice but to resign. The citizens of West Haven and all of Connecticut deserve honest government," said Lamont on Monday.

In a federal criminal complaint, officials allege DiMassa and another unnamed person formed Compass Investment Group, LLC in January 2021. Seven checks from the city were made payable to the group, according to officials.

The payment vouchers were submitted for payment by the city's "COVID-19 Grant Department" for alleged consulting work done for the health department. The checks ranged from $11,000 to more than $87,000.

The money was then withdrawn by DiMassa, according to an arrest warrant.

Between February and September 2021, a total of $636,783.70 was paid to Compass Investment Group by the city of West Haven.

Several local officials, including West Haven Mayor Nancy Rossi, have called for DiMassa to be held accountable.

The matter has been continued until a preliminary hearing, scheduled for December 10. DiMassa faces one count of wire fraud and up to 20 years in prison.

DiMassa was elected in November 2016. According to his biography on the state's website, he serves as Vice-Chair of the Appropriations Committee and as a member of the Judiciary Committee and Executive & Legislative Nominations Committee.

