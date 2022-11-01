Ex-lawmaker DiMassa pleads guilty in wire fraud scheme after changing plea

DiMassa, along with three others, were charged in connection with an alleged scheme to steal $1.2 million from West Haven's COVID-19 relief funds.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Former State Rep. Michael DiMassa pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges that he stole more than $1.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds awarded to the city of West Haven.

The sentencing date will be set Nov. 8. DiMassa is facing between 41-51 months in prison and a fine of up to $2.4 million.

A six-count federal grand jury indictment accused DiMassa, his wife Lauren DiMassa and two others of conspiring to embezzle the federal grant money by creating dummy invoices and directing payments from the city to sham companies they created.

The indictment alleged that DiMassa, who was authorized to approve reimbursement of COVID-related expenditures in his position with the city, conspired with the three others to “steal these funds and other West Haven funds through the submission of fraudulent invoices, and subsequent payment, for COVID relief goods and services that were never provided.”

DIMASSA PLEADS GUILTY Former West Haven state rep and City employee Michael DiMassa has pleaded guilty to three conspiracy counts related to stealing $1.2M from WH. Sentencing guidelines subject him to 41-51 mos. in prison, up to $2.4M in fines and $1.2M restitution. @FOX61News — Tony Terzi (@T2Fox61) November 1, 2022

DiMassa and his former business partner and West Haven employee John Bernardo formed Compass Investment Group LLC in Jan. 2021. According to officials, the company fraudulently billed the city of West Haven and its COVID-19 Grant Department for consulting services to the city's health department that were not performed.

The city of West Haven paid the group a total of $636,783.70 between February and September 2021.

The indictment also alleged DiMassa and Trasacco conspired to submit fraudulent invoices through two entities controlled by Trasacco — L&H Company and JIL Sanitation Services — for goods and services the city never received, including thousands of units of PPE, HVAC maintenance at multiple municipal locations, COVID-related supplies for the city's Board of Education and cleaning services for various municipal and school buildings.

One of the school buildings had been vacant for years.

The indictment says both companies received approximately $431,982.

DiMassa had previously pled not guilty to the charges and changed his plea on Tuesday.

Bernardo had pled guilty back in June on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection to the scheme.

Lauren, 38, entered her guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud before a judge in Hartford in July.

John Trasacco, 50, a business owner, was arrested for the first time in connection with the case in Feb. 2022 along with Lauren.

They both appeared before a federal magistrate at the time and pleaded not guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud stemming from two separate alleged schemes involving DiMassa, the New Haven Register reported at the time.

DiMassa and Lauren were also accused in the indictment of submitting numerous fraudulent invoices for services related to youth violence programs, including counseling services, meals, support group supplies and Wi-Fi assistance for low-to-moderate-income families.

The indictment says the city of West Haven made at least 16 payments totaling approximately $147,776 to Lauren, who never provided any services to the city.

