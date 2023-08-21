Police officer hospitalized after street takeover in West Haven

This was just one of the many incidents over the last few months across the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — A police officer was hospitalized after a street takeover took a violent turn in West Haven. Authorities say more than 400 vehicles were involved.

Police made two arrests and found two illegal loaded guns, one in each of the suspect's bags.

This was just one of the many incidents over the last few months across the state.

This street takeover happened in broad daylight, around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Viewers sent FOX61 video of the incident on Woodmont Road. Police said there were more than 400 vehicles involved, including illegal dirt bikes, ATVs, and some cars.



Police said officers were responding to the area when they got a report of a dirt bike crash. The bikes ended up in a driveway on Morgan Lane.

Police said they were taking the two riders into custody, Hector Vazquez and Brian DeJesus Melendez when DeJesus Melendez resisted arrest.

Authorities said there was a significant struggle, but they were able to put the rider in handcuffs.

During the scuffle, an officer injured his shoulder. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Police said they found an illegal loaded gun in each of the suspect's bags.

Both suspects were from out of state. They are charged with numerous motor vehicle and criminal offenses.

Street takeovers have been happening around the state. There is a task force in the Hartford area to investigate these takeovers and arrest those who are responsible.

Street takeovers are when large groups come together to block roads and engage in riot like behavior.

Back in May in Meriden, a group of people damaged a police car during a street takeover. Dash cam video showed that group of people swarming the officer's car.

Also in May in Tolland, riders blocked an interstate and jumped on top of a woman's car. Police continue to make arrests months later for those involved in the incident.

West Haven Police said it appears this was an organized event. They are continuing to investigate this case and make arrests.

While some cars involved in the street takeover are street legal, this is an illegal activity because riders block lanes and roads while causing traffic disruptions and chaos.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.

Lindsey Kane is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at Lkane@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.