Shooting at West Haven bar injures woman, suspect arrested: Police

The woman was walking along the sidewalk in front of the bar when the shooting occurred, police said.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven man is under arrest after a shooting in West Haven left a Hamden woman injured at midday Wednesday.

West Haven police responded around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday to the area of Campbell Ave. and Main St. for a report of a person shot.

Two groups of people were arguing at a bar and it spilled onto the street, according to police.

Thomas Crocker, 37, of New Haven, allegedly got a handgun from his car and shot a 24-year-old Hamden woman, police said. The woman was walking along the sidewalk in front of the bar when the shooting occurred, police said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Crocker ran off from the scene, but police said they later found him at a home in East Haven.

Police searched Crocker's vehicle and found a .40 caliber handgun with an extended magazine, as well as packaged Fentanyl.

Crocker was taken into custody and was charged with criminal attempt at murder, assault, criminal possession of a pistol, two counts of violation of a protective order, reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm, illegal possession of a high capacity magazine, possession with intent to sell narcotics, and possession of a controlled substance. He was held on a $1,000,000 bond.

New Haven, East Haven and Bridgeport Police Departments assisted in this investigation.

