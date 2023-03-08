AG moves to revoke pension of jailed former West Haven official

West Haven housing specialist John F. Bernardo pled guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud involving COVID relief funds.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Attorney General William Tong took action this week to revoke or reduce the pension of former West Haven housing specialist John F. Bernardo. Bernardo pled guilty in federal court to fraud involving COVID relief funds.

Bernardo worked for West Haven in its Office of Community Development Administration. In 2021, Bernardo conspired with Michael DiMassa, then a state legislator who also worked for the West Haven City Council. The pair created fake invoices and the city paid out a total of $636,783.70 to shell companies they created. Bernardo received a portion of the money for his personal use.

Bernardo was charged with and pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He will be sentenced on March 22nd.

The state has the power to “revoke or reduce the pension of any kind” of a state or municipal official or employee convicted on corruption-related charges.

Tong's office said Bernardo receives an annual pension from the City of New Haven from his time as a city firefighter and investigator in the Fire Marshal’s Office. It is that pension that officials seek to revoke or reduce.

“John Bernardo participated in an egregious fraud to enrich himself at the expense of the citizens of West Haven during the height of the pandemic. He has pleaded guilty to a federal corruption charge. State statute requires that the Office of the Attorney General now file suit to revoke or reduce his pension. My office will always take strong action to enforce this statute on behalf of taxpayers,” said Tong.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.