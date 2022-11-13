Suspect rams cruiser in West Haven: Police

The driver was arrested on weapons charges.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Two men were arrested Saturday after the car they were in rammed a police vehicle.

Officers observed a suspicious vehicle with a misused plate at the Citgo Gas Station on Elm Street. When they approached the car, the driver attempted to flee and intentionally struck an unmarked police vehicle, and reversed into a dumpster, according to police.

The vehicle was pinned against the dumpster and after a brief struggle, the occupants were removed.

The front seat passenger, Giovanni Cabasquini, was found to be in possession of a 9mm “Polymer 80” ghost gun with 30 round extended magazine, $2,750 in cash, and 30 capsules of crack cocaine packaged for street level sale.

The driver, Taylon Silva, was found to be on intense pre-trial probation for a pending gun charge.

Police said both are convicted felons.

Cabasquini was charged with Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, Criminal Possession of a Pistol, illegally Altering the Identifications of a Firearm, Illegal Possession of a High Capacity Magazine, Possession with Intent to Sell Narcotics, Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Silva was charged with Interfering with an Officer, Reckless Endangerment 1st, and other motor vehicle charges.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.