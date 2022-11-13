x
West Haven

Suspect rams cruiser in West Haven: Police

The driver was arrested on weapons charges.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Two men were arrested Saturday after the car they were in rammed a police vehicle. 

Officers observed a suspicious vehicle with a misused plate at the Citgo Gas Station on Elm Street. When they approached the car, the driver attempted to flee and intentionally struck an unmarked police vehicle, and reversed into a dumpster, according to police. 

The vehicle was pinned against the dumpster and after a brief struggle, the occupants were removed.

 The front seat passenger, Giovanni Cabasquini, was found to be in possession of a 9mm “Polymer 80” ghost gun with 30 round extended magazine, $2,750 in cash, and 30 capsules of crack cocaine packaged for street level sale.

The driver, Taylon Silva, was found to be on intense pre-trial probation for a pending gun charge. 

Police said both are convicted felons. 

Cabasquini was charged with Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, Criminal Possession of a Pistol, illegally Altering the Identifications of a Firearm, Illegal Possession of a High Capacity Magazine, Possession with Intent to Sell Narcotics, Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Silva was charged with Interfering with an Officer, Reckless Endangerment 1st, and other motor vehicle charges.

 

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.

