Trooper charged in death of Mubarak Soulemane pleads not guilty to manslaughter

Trooper Brian North was in court answering to the charge of Manslaughter in the first degree with a firearm in connection to the 2020 fatal shooting.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — The Connecticut state trooper who was charged in the death of Mubarak Soulemane pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

Trooper Brian North was in court answering to the charge of manslaughter in the first degree with a firearm in connection to the shooting death of Soulemane in West Haven on April 19, 2020.

He has a remote court hearing scheduled for Aug. 2. The next in-person appearance is scheduled for Sept. 15. A trial may take over a year to begin.

The family of Soulemane gathered outside and yelled "fire Brian North" after attorneys for North entered the not guilty plea.

On January 15, 2020 Soulemane, whose mental health appeared to have deteriorated in the days before he was killed, tried unsuccessfully to steal a cellphone from a store in Norwalk and fled in a car he stole from a Lyft driver.

North fatally shot Soulemane, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of a car in West Haven, where the high-speed chase ended, and police boxed in the car.

Soulemane’s family, the NAACP and other groups said North, who is white, should not have shot Soulemane, who was Black, because police had him surrounded and he could not get away.

Soulemane had a knife, but he was inside the car by himself and police should have attempted to de-escalate the situation, they said.

Soulemane was a community college student who had schizophrenia, his family said.

In a report released by Inspector General Robert Devlin’s office said the shooting was not justified.

“At the time Trooper North fired his weapon, neither he nor any other person was in imminent danger of serious injury or death from a knife attack at the hands of Soulemane,” the report said. “Further, any belief that persons were in such danger was not reasonable.”

The report also includes a lengthy statement by North on the shooting. He said Soulemane was “holding the knife in an aggressive manner” and appeared to be preparing to attack other officers who were outside the car.

North posted was placed on paid administrative leave and his police powers were suspended.

