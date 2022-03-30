West Haven cheerleaders organize prom dress drive

Dresses and tuxedos are being collected to make sure every student can afford to go to the prom.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — West Haven High School is making sure no one is left out of this year's prom.

The cheerleading team is collecting dresses and tuxedos to make sure everyone can look their best without any price tags.

"We’re doing all that we can to make sure no senior stays home," said Bridgette Hoskie, cheer coach at West Haven High School. "There’s a bigger need. We’re still coming out of the pandemic and lots of families are still struggling."

The squad organized a dress and tuxedo drive and collected apparel from the community and money for students in need.

"It’s really crazy the amount of donations we’ve received," said Emily Hennessey, cheer captain.

The school has collected over 200 dresses and many of them are brand new.

"These dresses are really nice so people can have the same prom experience as everyone else without such a large price tag," said Hennessey.

The community's quick response to jump in and help is a reflection of what the school calls “Westie pride.”

"It’s been a blessing. I didn’t think it would be this much but it’s been a lot, there’s a lot of dresses," said Hoskie.

Students can try on the free dresses and tuxedos at a boutique event on April 7 and the giving will keep going from there.

"Students that need haircuts or to see the hairdresser or need transportation because transportation is an issue since you’re driving to the actual prom so we’re going to do all those things too," said Hoskie.

The squad is making sure it's a night every student will always remember.

Students interested in signing up to try on any of the dresses or suits can learn more here.

Donations are still being accepted until April 3 and can be dropped off at West Haven High School, located at 1 McDonough Plaza.

