Audit finds West Haven misused about 80% of COVID-19 relief funds

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — An audit by state officials found that the city of West Haven misused almost $900,000 in COVID-19 relief funds, about 80% of the federal funding it received.

The Municipal Accountability Review Board released the forensic audit report ordered by the Office of Policy and Management that looked into the allegations of misuse of Coronavirus Relief Funds by the city. The office hired CohnReznick LLP to conduct the audit.

According to the report, the city of West Haven received about $1.15 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds. The auditors concluded that about 80% of the funds – more than $892,000 – did not meet the requirements set by Congress in 2020 for such funds.

The report also says those expenses were either ineligible or lacked sufficient justification and proper documentation.

According to the auditors, only about $244,000 of the COVID-19 relief funds was used appropriately.

Additionally, auditors revealed significant deficiencies in internal controls, policies and procedures unrelated to the COVID-19 relief fund program that they said permeates across the city’s government.

The audit by the Office of Policy and Management was ordered following multiple allegations were raised against the city of West Haven.

Bob Stefanowski, who is running for governor, called for the resignation of West Haven Mayor Nancy Rossi.

"Enough is enough already. This is an injustice to the people of West Haven, a community already paying some of the highest local taxes in the state, being overseen by the Municipal Accountability Review Board because their local finances are in such a disarray, and the report released today only adds insult to injury," he said in a statement.

A former lawmaker representing West Haven, who was also a city employee, is one of the many people facing criminal charges relating to the misuse of COVID-19 relief funds.

