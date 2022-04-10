1 dead in West Haven crash

The crash happened near Exit 42 on I-95

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — One person is dead after a fiery crash late Saturday on Interstate 95 in West Haven.

Connecticut State Police said a 1970 Plymouth Duster was in the median prior to Exit 42 when it was struck from behind by a Honda Accord that had been driving northbound when it moved over to the median. The Plymouth became engulfed in flames as a result of the crash.

Police said the front seat passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. That person has not been identified, pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the Plymouth is from Shelter Island, New York.

The driver of the Plymouth and the driver of the Honda were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital. The driver of the Honda is said to have serious injuries.

Police are investigating the incident.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.