West Haven's latest finance director leaving position

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — The finance director for the City of West Haven will be leaving his position, he announced in a joint statement with the mayor Friday afternoon.

Scott Jackson had been the city's finance director since early last year, while the city dealt with the aftermath of audits reporting misused COVID relief funds, later determined an embezzlement scheme.

“After serving as West Haven’s finance director for the past year, Scott Jackson has decided to move forward in his public service career," said Mayor Nancy Rossi.

“It has been my pleasure to work with so many hardworking city employees and dedicated City Council members to advance the best interests of West Haven,” Jackson said in a statement.

The mayor said that Jackson will work with the city on bonding and budgetary matters during his career transition in the coming weeks.

"It has been a pleasure working with Scott, and the city has benefited greatly from his expertise. We wish him the very best in his future endeavors,” Rossi added.

Former State Rep. and city employee Michael DiMassa pleaded guilty last fall to charges accusing him of stealing more than $1.2 million in COVID relief funds that were awarded to the city of West Haven.

His wife Lauren DiMassa, along with John Trasacco and John Bernardo, were also accused of their involvement in the embezzlement.

DiMassa and Bernardo allegedly formed a company to fraudulently bill the city for consulting services to the health department that weren't actually performed.

DiMassa and Trasacco allegedly conspired to submit fake invoices through two entities under Trasacco's control for goods and services the city did not receive. This included thousands of units of PPE, HVAC maintenance at multiple municipal locations, COVID-related supplies for the city's Board of Education, and cleaning services for various municipal and school buildings.

One of the school buildings had been vacant for years.

