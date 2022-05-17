West Haven's finances now under highest level of state scrutiny

Now, the state board will have more approval powers for the city's budgets, transfers, contracts, debt, and labor contracts.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — The City of West Haven is now under the State of Connecticut's highest level of oversight into municipality finances.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Tuesday that West Haven is under Tier IV, which is the greatest level of state oversight into a town or city's finances under state law.

The decision was made per the recommendations of the Municipality Accountability Review Board.

Now, the board will have more approval powers for the city's budgets, transfers, contracts, debt, and labor contracts.

"There is an obvious lack of fiscal controls in West Haven and it is necessary for the state to step in and provide the oversight and accountability that the residents of the town and the state deserve,” Lamont said.

This decision comes after West Haven's decades of financial issues, including the recent arrest of the city's former state representative.

Michael DiMassa was arrested last fall, accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars of the city's COVID relief money.

The state ordered an audit of the city's finances following the arrest.

