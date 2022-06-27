West Haven high school temporarily evacuated after suspicious bag found: Police

Students enrolled in classes or camps at the school were sent home after the school was given the all-clear.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — West Haven High School was temporarily evacuated on Monday after a report of a suspicious bag inside the school’s main building, police said.

West Haven police officers and members of the Connecticut State Police bomb squad were called to the school around 11 a.m. after receiving a call from an individual reporting a suspicious bag.

The school was evacuated, and all students and faculty were kept in safe and secure locations while first responders inspected the building, police said.

“We apologize for any inconveniences this caused, however, we must take all incidents of this nature serious to maximize the safety of our students and faculty,” the police department said in a release.

Students enrolled in classes or camps at the school were sent home after the school was given the all-clear. All students were accounted for and safe.

The incident remains under investigation.

