West Haven holds special election to replace former state representative

The special election for the seat was called by Gov. Ned Lamont in October after Michael DiMassa resigned amid fraud charges.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Editor's note: Video above originally aired on October 21.

Residents of New Haven and West Haven will head to the polls Tuesday for a special election to fill the seat of former Democratic Rep. Michael DiMassa.

The special election for the seat was called by Gov. Ned Lamont in October after DiMassa resigned amid fraud charges. It's alleged DiMassa stole more than $630,000 in COVID-19 relief money from the city of West Haven.

The three candidates vying for DiMassa's seat are Democrat Treneé McGee, Republican Richard DePalma, and petitioning candidate Portia Bias, who is unaffiliated.

In federal criminal complaints, officials allege DiMassa and John Bernardo, who worked for the city as a housing specialist, formed Compass Investment Group, LLC in January 2021. Seven checks from the city were made payable to the group, according to officials.

The payment vouchers were submitted for payment by the city's "COVID-19 Grant Department" for alleged consulting work done for the health department. The checks ranged from $11,000 to more than $87,000.

The money was then withdrawn by DiMassa and Bernardo, according to the arrest warrants.

Between February and September 2021, a total of $636,783.70 was paid to Compass Investment Group by the city of West Haven, according to officials.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.