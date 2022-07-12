Wife of former West Haven city employee pleads guilty to stealing COVID funds

Lauren DiMassa entered her guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud before a judge in Hartford on Tuesday.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — The wife of a former West Haven city employee and state representative pleaded guilty to conspiring with her husband to steal COVID-19 funds from the city, officials announced Tuesday.

Lauren DiMassa, 38, entered her guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud before a judge in Hartford on Tuesday.

Lauren DiMassa and her husband, former Democratic Rep. Michael DiMassa, conspired to steal COVID relief money provided to the city of West Haven using fraudulent invoices, court documents and court statements indicate.

Michael DiMassa and a former business partner, John Bernardo, formed Compass Investment Group LLC in January 2021. According to officials, the company fraudulently billed the city of West Haven and its COVID-19 Grant Department for consulting services to the city's health department that were not performed.

The city of West Haven paid the group a total of $636,783.70 between February and September 2021.

West Haven made 16 payments to Lauren DiMassa, totaling around $147,776.10.

Checks from Compass amounting to $45,227.25 were deposited into Bernardo's personal account. In June 2022, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Lauren DiMassa was arrested in February.

Michael DiMassa, who formerly represented House District 116, was arrested in October 2021 after he was accused of stealing more than $600,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. He was charged with one count of wire fraud in connection to a federal investigation into the alleged misuse of CARES Act funds given to the city of West Haven.

Michael DiMassa, who also worked for the city of West Haven as an administrative assistant to the city council, resigned from both of his roles.