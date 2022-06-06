Wolcott police search for suspects in catalytic converter thefts

The suspects allegedly stole 8 catalytic converters from school buses causing a three-hour delay for some students.

WOLCOTT, Conn. — Police say 8 catalytic converters were stolen off of school buses over the weekend.



“This car has been involved in other crimes as well,” said Wolcott Police chief, Edward Stephens.



Wolcott Police are searching for the suspects in a catalytic converter theft over the weekend here at all star transportation.



Police released a video of the alleged suspect driving an SUV. A car well known to other departments too.



“We’ve been in contact with other area departments that know what’s going on and we have the same description, the same car that’s been hitting a lot of them so sooner or later they will get caught,” said Stephens.



“They have other buses and they were able to get them in here in order to do what they have to do to get the kids home,” said Stephens.



Connecticut just passed a new law that says it’ll now be illegal for motor vehicle recyclers to receive a car's catalytic converter unless it's physically attached to the car.



“It’s going to have some impact on the new law, but we’re right next to New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island. Quick drive away to get rid of these,” said Edwards.

