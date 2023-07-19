Woman suffers serious injuries after 3-wheeled motorcycle hits building in North Haven

The incident happened on Middletown Avenue and the roadway has since been cleared to traffic.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — A woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after he motorcycle struck a building in North Haven on Wedneday evening.

North Haven police said they received 911 calls at 3:40 p.m. of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle striking a building in the area of 59 Middletown Avenue. Units found the vehicle off of the roadway and near a garage of a neighboring property. Based on initial investigation it is believed her 2020 Can-AM Spyder 3-wheel motorcycle traveled off of the roadway and struck a utility pole and clothing collection bin in the parking lot of 59 Middletown Avenue prior to colliding with the garage.

The driver, a 38-year-old woman from New Haven, was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for suspected serious injuries.

The scene is now clear and the roadway is open.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact Officer Ferrucci at 203-239-5321.

