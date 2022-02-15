Women trapped in burning Ansonia home rescued by responding officers

Ansonia police and fire crews were called to a home on Spring Street. The caller reported her house was on fire and she was trapped.

ANSONIA, Conn. — Two women were rescued from a house fire in Ansonia Tuesday evening, local responders said.

Two police sergeants forced entry into the burning home along with the Ansonia fire chief. They found two women, one of them 90-years-old. They were safely evacuated from the home, police said.

Both officers were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation along with one of the residents.

The 90-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and has since been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is not believed to be suspicious police said.

