2 overnight crashes congest I-95 in Milford, West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Two car crashes in neighboring towns on Interstate 95 caused delays and closures throughout the early morning hours Saturday, according to Connecticut State Police and Connecticut DOT.

Around 2:40 a.m., 911 calls reported a second crash on I-95 near Exit 42 in West Haven. Injuries were also reported in this crash, but the extent is not known at this time.

The southbound side of I-95 near Exit 42 was closed for several hours due to that three-car crash, with delays that backed up to New Haven. The area has since reopened.

Around 40 minutes prior, state police got 911 calls of a wrong-way driver traveling south on the northbound side of I-95 near Exit 34 in Milford. Troopers were later alerted to the wrong-way driver striking another car head-on in the area.

Injuries were reported, but the extent is not known at this time, state police said.

Connecticut DOT reported delays throughout early Saturday morning, which have since cleared out.

This is a developing story.

