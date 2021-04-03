New Haven crews battle 2-alarm fire at residential buildings

It was immediately clear if there were any injuries reported.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A fire broke out at a three-story residential building at the corner of Lamberton St. and Arthur St. on Thursday afternoon before the flames appeared to ignite the top floors of a building next door.

New Haven fire crews responded to a 2-alarm fire just after 4 p.m.

According to witnesses, the fire may have jumped from one building to one next to it. The smoke from the fire can be seen from Interstate 91.

It was not immediately clear if there are any injuries or what caused the fire. Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

Fire location Lamberton and Arthur Street Box 1102. Reported as black smoke from a house. With multiple calls. — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) March 4, 2021

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

