New Haven cyclist struck in hit and run last week dies of injuries

NEW HAVEN COUNTY, Conn. — A bicyclist who was involved in a hit and run last week has died from his injuries.

Police said Julio Ruiz, 79, died Sunday from injuries in a crash that happened on May 22.

Ruiz was riding a bicycle near his Fair Haven home, according to police, when he was hit by a motorcycle at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Ferry Street. The motorcycle operator left the scene on an unknown motorcycle. Ruiz had been hospitalized since the accident.

