New Haven debuts Botanical Garden of Healing in honor of gun violence victims

The city of New Haven unveil their new Botanical Garden of Healing

NEW HAVEN, Conn — A garden with a meaning is being unveiled in New Haven Saturday. The Botanical Garden of Healing is a new place for people to visit and remember those lost to gun violence.

The new place in the Elm City is located on Valley Street, comes years in the making. It is dedicated to the city's more than 600 victims of gun violence dating back to the 1970's.

It is a spot for families, friends and community members trying to heal and bring an end to the violence.

Founder, Marlene Miller-Pratt says, "When you walk down that pathway and those bricks you have no other choice but to be aware of what’s going on."

Throughout the garden there are bricks bearing the names of all those lost to gun violence in New Haven, broken down by year.

Namore Edwards says, "I’m here to honor my son who died as a victim of homicide August 7, 2020."

She as was joined by countless others who lost loved ones to gun violence in the city. Saturday morning at the event it was a somber sea of solidarity, sharing one community’s grief from gun violence and their fight for change.

It is a project born from a group of New Haven Mother’s united in loss, to also raise awareness and inspire change.

Marlene Miller-Pratt says she wants this garden to "touch every individual, not just those who’ve lost lives to gun violence, but those who’ve committed a crime, though those who feel like I don’t have any concern of what’s going on because it didn’t happen to me. If you walk in our shoes and feel our pain, you’ll know this is something we need to identify with.”