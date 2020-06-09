2 killed in New Haven crash

Police investigating crash on Middletown Ave.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating a crash early Sunday that left two people dead.

Police said just after 1 am, crews were called to a one car motor vehicle crash on Middletown Avenue near Front Street.

Police said, "A 21-year-old New Haven woman and a 23-year-old New Haven man are deceased."

Prior to the crash, investigators believe the two victims were driving in a Honda Civic on Middletown Avenue when the driver lost control of the car and struck a utility pole. The two victims were ejected upon impact. The victims were the only occupants of the car and no other injuries were reported.

The road was closed for seven hours. Police said the road was reopened by 8 am.



The crash remains under investigation by the NHPD Accident Reconstruction Team. Witnesses who have not already spoken to police are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.