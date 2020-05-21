Two men injured, one seriously, in New Haven shooting

There is a heavy police presence in the area of Lloyd and Exchange Streets.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — Police said on Twitter they are investigating a double shooting in the Fair Haven neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, officers responded to the area of Lloyd and Exchange Street shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Two gunshot victims were transported to the hospital.

NHPD Capt. Duff reports a 34-year-old man is suffering from life threatening injuries and the second victim is a 36-year-old man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the hand.

According to reports from people on scene, a fight escalated to shots fired.

Residents are urged to avoid the area, as detectives remain on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.