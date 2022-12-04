New Haven early learning center on lockdown after shooting: Police

New Haven Police responded to a report of shots fired on the 100 block of Goffe Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — An early learning center went on lockdown after shots were fired in New Haven on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

At around 2:26 p.m., the New Haven Police Department responded to a report of shots fired on the 100 block of Goffe Street.

The Dr. Reginald Mayo Early Learning Center went on lockdown, and everyone is safe, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

This is an active investigation. A crime scene has been established, police said.

This is a developing story.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.